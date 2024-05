LONDON: European stock markets steadied at the start of trading Friday and ahead of eurozone and US inflation data that could offer more certainty on the outlook for interest-rate cuts.

London’s FTSE 100 index edged up 0.1 percent to 8,235.45 points.

European stocks open higher as London reopens

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index was flat at 7,980.32 points and Frankfurt’s DAX dipped 0.1 percent to 18,484.90.