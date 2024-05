LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets rose Tuesday in opening trade with London gaining ground as traders returned to action following a three-day holiday weekend.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.2 percent to 8,330.20 points after a public holiday on Monday.

Frankfurt’s DAX index added 0.3 percent to 18,822.59 points and the Paris CAC 40 grew 0.1 percent to 8,140.16.