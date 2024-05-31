Tribute to late Iranian president at UN stirs anger

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly drew criticism Thursday for its tribute to the late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash, with Washington boycotting the gathering.

Following a minute’s silence, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the May 19 incident, as well as to the Iranian people.

“I wish to assure that the United Nations stands in solidarity with the Iranian people and in the quest for peace, development and fundamental freedoms,” Guterres said.

“For that, the United Nations will be guided by the Charter to help realize peace and security, sustainable development and human rights for all,” he added.

Asked about the UN chief offering condolences in the days after the leader’s death, Guterres’s official spokesman defended his position.

The Secretary-General “has never been shy about expressing his deep concerns about the human rights situation in Iran, notably on the issues of women,” said Stephane Dujarric.