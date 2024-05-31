PTI slams registration of cases against legal team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday rejected the registration of false, concocted and baseless cases against members of the party’s legal team including Naeem Haider Panjutha, Ali Aijaz Butter, Usman Riaz Gill, and Mirza Asim Baig, et al.

Talking to reporters, PTI central information secretary Raoof Hasan strongly condemned the inclusion of sections related to terrorism in the false case against the legal team members.

He demanded the superior court to take immediate action against the perpetrators of this heinous conspiracy and bring the culprits to book, as implicating legal team of a political party is not acceptable.

“The miscreants, who registered this absurd Iddat case against PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, are making fun of the law by misusing the state machinery,” he regretted.

He stated that the vile plan of those flooding the court with filth through a shameless, unethical and characterless puppet was foiled the other day.

Hasan pointed out that at the behest of the mandate theft regime, its goons were deployed around the court to incite trouble, and failing in that, they resorted to filing this disgraceful and nonsensical case against PTI legal team members.

He recalled that an attempt was made to slit his jugular vein in broad daylight, but Islamabad police have neither registered a proper case nor rounded up any suspect despite a lapse of several days.

He also lambasted the inspector-general (IG) Islamabad Police, saying he has specially been handpicked on the recommendation of Mohsin Naqvi – the interior minister – for dancing to the tune of the mandate thief regime.

He stated that they rejected this absurd case against the hardworking, professional, and law-abiding members of the PTI legal team.

He demanded that the case should be dismissed immediately and should bring the biased and corrupt IG and other officials involved in this shameful episode to book.

