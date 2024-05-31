AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,330 Increased By 74.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-31

Govt to introduce uniform cleanliness system across Punjab

Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

LAHORE: The Punjab government intends to introduce a uniform cleanliness system throughout the province and a pilot project would be launched in the first phase.

Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Municipal Chief Officers across Punjab through a video link, which was held here on Thursday to review the progress in the ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme.

Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul and Additional Secretary Maria Tariq also participated in the meeting. During the meeting, the cleaning arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha were also reviewed in detail.

The Minister told the meeting that each waste management company should start a pilot project in at least one tehsil and warned that no laxity would be tolerated in the matter of cleanliness. He averred that for the first time, the Punjab government wants to bring an efficient and long-lasting model of sanitation in Punjab, adding that cleaning targets cannot be achieved by neglecting the villages.

He directed the Chief Officers to send the details of the available human resources and machinery.

On this occasion, the Punjab Local Government Secretary directed that the Chief Officers should ensure the implementation of the given instructions in letter and spirit. “Every Deputy Commissioner would also be asked to provide necessary facilities for the ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Punjab government Waste Management cleanliness system

Comments

200 characters

Govt to introduce uniform cleanliness system across Punjab

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

‘Digital terrorism’ will be comprehensively defeated: army

Election was ‘biggest robbery’, says Imran

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

SECP urges FBR to reduce WHT on dividend, NBFCs & Modarabas

SECP proposes FBR to align rates of capital gain tax on sale of immovable property

Aurangzeb vows support to steel industry

Consumers using up to 100 units in Sindh likely to get free electricity

Read more stories