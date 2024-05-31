Govt to introduce uniform cleanliness system across Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government intends to introduce a uniform cleanliness system throughout the province and a pilot project would be launched in the first phase.

Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Municipal Chief Officers across Punjab through a video link, which was held here on Thursday to review the progress in the ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme.

Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul and Additional Secretary Maria Tariq also participated in the meeting. During the meeting, the cleaning arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha were also reviewed in detail.

The Minister told the meeting that each waste management company should start a pilot project in at least one tehsil and warned that no laxity would be tolerated in the matter of cleanliness. He averred that for the first time, the Punjab government wants to bring an efficient and long-lasting model of sanitation in Punjab, adding that cleaning targets cannot be achieved by neglecting the villages.

He directed the Chief Officers to send the details of the available human resources and machinery.

On this occasion, the Punjab Local Government Secretary directed that the Chief Officers should ensure the implementation of the given instructions in letter and spirit. “Every Deputy Commissioner would also be asked to provide necessary facilities for the ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme,” he added.

