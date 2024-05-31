China, HK stocks drop

HONG KONG: China stocks edged down and Hong Kong stocks declined on Thursday, as investors booked profit from property stocks, awaiting further credit and fiscal stimulus.

Meanwhile, China’s yuan hovered at a six-month-low level against the US dollar, putting pressure on broader sentiment. China’s CSI 300 real estate index and mainland property firms listed in Hong Kong dropped 3.1% and 2.7%, respectively, by midday.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.12% at 3,107.18 points. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.16%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.45%.

The consumer staples sector fell 1.13%, the real estate index was down 3.09% and the healthcare sub-index fell 0.49%. Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.21% to 6,477.94, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.22% at 18,252.32.