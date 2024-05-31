Xi calls for Middle East peace conference

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Thursday for a peace conference to end the war between Israel and Hamas, as he addressed Arab leaders at a forum aimed at bolstering ties with the region.

Xi is this week hosting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and several other Arab leaders.

Itself an oil producer, China has also long imported crude from the Middle East, where it has sought to expand its influence in recent years.

It has positioned itself as a more neutral actor on the Israel-Palestinian conflict than its rival the United States, advocating for a two-state solution while also maintaining good ties with Israel.

China has pointed to the Middle East as a key node in its Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, a central pillar of Xi’s bid to expand his country’s clout overseas.

Addressing delegates, Xi on Thursday expressed support for a “broad-based” peace conference to resolve the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“The Middle East is a land bestowed with broad prospects for development, but the war is still raging on it,” Xi said.

“War should not continue indefinitely. Justice should not be absent forever,” he added.

Speaking after Xi, Egypt’s Sisi urged the international community to ensure Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are not displaced from their war-ravaged territory.

Egypt shares a border with Gaza and signed a historic peace deal with Israel in 1978. “I... call on the international community to immediately provide for long term humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip and to end the Israeli siege,” Sisi said.

He also called for the international community to “stop any attempt at forcing Palestinians to forcibly flee their land”.

Sisi’s comments come after the Israeli army said Wednesday it had gained “operational control” over the strategic Philadelphi corridor along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

The corridor had served as a buffer zone between Gaza and Egypt, and Israeli troops patrolled it until 2005 when they were withdrawn as part of a broader disengagement from the Gaza Strip.

“Sisi is interested in pocketing China’s political support at a time of high tensions with Israel,” Ahmed Aboudouh, an associate fellow at London’s Chatham House think tank, told AFP.

“Sisi has a deep sense that Egypt is increasingly backed into a corner and wants every support from major countries he can get,” he added.

‘Golden opportunity’

China has advocated for decades for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. On Thursday, Xi hailed his “deep sense of affinity” with the Arab world.

“Friendship between China and Chinese people and Arab countries and peoples originates from friendly exchanges along the ancient Silk Road,” he said.