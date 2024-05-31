Pakistan Print 2024-05-31
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 30, 2024) and the forecast for Friday (May 31, 2024)...
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 30, 2024) and the forecast for Friday (May 31, 2024)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 40-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 40-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 45-30 (°C) 00-00 (%) 42-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 47-29 (°C) 00-00 (%) 44-30 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 34-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 33-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 41-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:17 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:41 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments