KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (May 30, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 277.10 279.49 AED 75.25 75.98 EURO 297.82 300.00 SAR 73.52 74.20 GDP 350.27 353.02 INTERBANK 270.40 278.50 JPY 1.74 1.78 =========================================================================

