May 30, 2024
Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials gain

  CSE All Share index settled up 0.56% at 12,170.13
Reuters Published 30 May, 2024
BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, helped by gains in financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.56% at 12,170.13, snapping a three-session losing streak.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon and LOLC Finance were the top gainers on the index, rising 3.86% and 1.56%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end lower

Trading volume on the index fell to 44.9 million shares from 55.6 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.30 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.3 million) from 1.05 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 278.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.13 billion rupees, the data showed.

