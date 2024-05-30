Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials gain

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, helped by gains in financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.56% at 12,170.13, snapping a three-session losing streak.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon and LOLC Finance were the top gainers on the index, rising 3.86% and 1.56%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 44.9 million shares from 55.6 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.30 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.3 million) from 1.05 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 278.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.13 billion rupees, the data showed.