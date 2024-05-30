AIRLINK 74.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
DFML 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
DGKC 85.78 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.96%)
FCCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.39%)
FFBL 31.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.66%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUBC 140.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.65%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.44%)
OGDC 131.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.05%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.42%)
PPL 118.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.3%)
PRL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PTC 13.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
SNGP 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
SSGC 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TRG 62.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.64%)
UNITY 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,831 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.19%)
BR30 25,272 Increased By 16.2 (0.06%)
KSE100 74,785 Decreased By -50.8 (-0.07%)
KSE30 23,999 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
May 30, 2024
Japan’s Nikkei sinks below 38,000 as Wall Street, higher yields weigh

Reuters Published 30 May, 2024 11:02am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell more than 1% on Thursday, touching one-month intraday lows after a slump on Wall Street and a spike in global yields dampened sentiment.

The Nikkei was down 1.51% at 37,974.47 by the midday break, after declining as much as 2.4% earlier in the session to 37,617.00, a level last touched on April 26.

It was set for its third consecutive day of declines.

The broader Topix was down 0.73% at 2721.61.

Weighing on the market was a dip in US stocks overnight as Treasury yields rose to four-week peaks and concerns continued over the timing and scale of possible US interest rate cuts.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield hit its highest level since July 2011 at 1.1% in the Asian morning as investors bet on another rate hike in Japan as soon as July and remained wary of tapering of the central bank’s bond purchases.

While low compared with their US peers, JGB yields, which were higher than a decade peak, still had a significant impact on market sentiment, said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management.

“It’s a bit of a psychological shock for market players who haven’t seen yields rise like this until now, or rather, who have become numb as easy monetary policy continued for such a long time.”

Japan’s Nikkei share average crosses all-time high, breaking 1989 record

Technical reasons such as end-of-the-month portfolio rebalancing also contributed to the Nikkei’s steep decline, he said.

Major technology shares, which tend to hurt under rising yields since higher rates make borrowing more expensive, were among some of the biggest drags on the index.

Chip-related stock Advantest fell 5.5% to become the worst percentage performer in the morning, while Tokyo Electron dropped 2.2%.

AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group slipped 2.2%. Among other heavyweight shares, Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing declined 2.4% to swipe about 96 index points off the Nikkei.

