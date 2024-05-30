AIRLINK 75.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
May 30, 2024

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 29, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 30 May, 2024 08:34am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • SC calls UK High Commissioner’s criticism of bat decision ‘unjustified’

Read here for details.

  • Ministry of Finance expects inflation to fall further to 13.5-14.5% in May

Read here for details.

  • DFML says it has commenced production of KIA Shehzore, rollout on June 4

Read here for details.

  • At least 28 dead as Quetta-bound bus falls into ditch

Read here for details.

  • Power sector: MoF agrees to extend Rs1.094trn subsidy

Read here for details.

  • Budgetary support: Govt borrowing rises 116pc

Read here for details.

