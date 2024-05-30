AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-30

Court delays ruling on IK’s ‘unlawful’ marriage conviction

Fazal Sher Published 30 May, 2024 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: The district and sessions judge on Wednesday did not announce its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s appeals against the verdict of the trial court in “Iddat” case and sought transfer of appeal to another court after the complainant showed mistrust over the judge.

District and sessions judge Shahrukh Arjumand, following the completion of arguments had reserved its verdict on May 23rd and fixed May 29 for its announcement.

The verdict was expected to be pronounced on Wednesday but the judge wrote a letter to the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s registrar to transfer the case to another court and did not announce judgment.

At the start of the hearing, the judge inquired about Rizwan Abbasi, lawyer of complainant Khawar Maneka. Has Abbasi arrived or not, the judge asked.

Abbasi’s associate told the court that his lead counsel is busy in the Supreme Court and therefore, the court may grant some time. The judge said that Abbasi should have arrived in the court.

Abbasi’s associate told the court that Abbasi wanted to present his argument but he went to the Supreme Court due to another case. The judge asked when he would arrive in the court.

The judge directed Abbasi to appear before it till 10:30 am. After the break, Abbasi reached the court and started arguments. The judge told Abbasi that you have to argue over two points. During the hearing, Abbasi submitted different verdicts of the apex court.

At one point, Maneka told the court that his counsel did not know about his emotions. The judge told Maneka that first, let the lawyer complete the argument and then the court will give you time.

To this, PTI lawyer Usman Gull told the court that Maneka was interfering with court proceedings again and again and, therefore, issued him a contempt of court notice.

Maneka again requested the judge to grant him only 10 minutes. “I want to make some submission before the court,” he said, adding that what he had faced his lawyer cannot explain it.

During the hearing, PTI’s lawyer and Maneka exchanged harsh words.

Fake divorce letters are being prepared and spread on social media, he said, “I don’t believe in this court. I only believe in Allah, the Almighty. Think of me as a poor person, and realise what my family has suffered. My house has been destroyed,” he said.

Maneka said that PTI’s founding chairman is a former prime minister; therefore, he is shown leniency. Please listen to this poor man, he further requested.

Naeem Haider Panjutha another PTI lawyer said that Maneka wanted a delay in the court proceedings.

I swear that my children did not know about the Nikkah of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, Maneka said.

During the hearing, Rizwan Abbasi’s associate requested the judge to transfer their case to another court. “I do not want you deciding this case,” Maneka himself said when asked about what he wants.

The judge said that the court had already rejected your application in which you had expressed no confidence in the court and sought transfer of this case to another court. “What is the reason for this?” the judge asked.

Tell me if there’s any concrete reason for transferring the case. Any judge will decide the case, eventually, the judge said. The judge asked Maneka to hold a consultation with his counsel and then inform the court of what you want.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

