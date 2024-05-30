AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
BOP 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.88%)
DFML 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-8.24%)
DGKC 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.56%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.57%)
FFL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
GGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.35%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUBC 139.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.39%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
MLCF 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 132.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.89%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
PPL 117.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.64%)
PRL 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.7%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.21%)
SSGC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
TPLP 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.55%)
TRG 62.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.48%)
UNITY 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,846 Decreased By -95 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,256 Decreased By -391.8 (-1.53%)
KSE100 74,836 Decreased By -681.2 (-0.9%)
KSE30 24,004 Decreased By -273.3 (-1.13%)
May 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-30

Local councils: CM imposes ban on transfers/postings/new recruitments

NNI Published 30 May, 2024 06:19am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to improve transparency, working and efficiency of local councils has decided to impose a ban on transfer/postings of Council Employees and new hiring in local councils with immediate effect.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by Minister Local Govt Saeed Ghani, Minister P&D Nasir Shah, Additional Chief Secretary Local Govt Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh and others.

The chief minister said that no employee of one local council could be transferred to another council, therefore the details of the transfers/postings of local council employees during the last five years may be provided to him within 15 days. “I would assess and inspect the number of employees who have been appointed properly,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah also imposed a complete ban on new hiring in councils. The local councils should outsource their basic municipal functions if they are short of staff,” he decided.

Shah directed Minister of Local Government Saeed Ghani to implement the SAP system for payment of salaries to local government employees in all the union councils, town and municipal committees, district councils and municipal and metropolitan corporations. “The local government department has developed an SAP system and I want you [Minister Local Govt] to implement it and stop the salaries being paid to ghost employees, if any,” he said.

To a question, Minister Local Govt Saeed Ghani told the CM that there were 1889 local bodies, including one Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) five District Municipal Corporations, 45 Town Municipal Corporations, 22 district councils, 36 Municipal Committees, 142 Town Committees, 1638 union councils. Shah directed the Minister to protect the salaries of the employees so that they could be paid when they remain without posting.

The chief minister directed Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani to take drastic measures to improve efficiency, and effectiveness in the local councils so that public problems relating to municipal issues could be resolved at their doorsteps.

The Chief Minister and Minister of Local Government agreed to introduce reforms in the local government board and develop a transparent system for transfer/postings and promotions of local bodies employees.

Shah said that during his meetings with local bodies’ representatives in Divisional headquarters, a demand for a raise in the local bodies’ budget be increased. He directed Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani to submit proposals for raise in the local bodies budget/grants so that the proposal could be included in the budget for next financial year.

The chief minister also directed the local Govt minister to send him a proposal for the constitution of the Provincial Finance Commission.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh Chief Minister Local councils Council Employees

Comments

200 characters

Local councils: CM imposes ban on transfers/postings/new recruitments

2nd circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar: ECC approves TSG worth Rs2.217bn

Budgetary support: Govt borrowing rises 116pc

Tax relief on humanitarian donations, gifts: Revenue Division directed to process law amendments

Power sector: MoF agrees to extend Rs1.094trn subsidy

Rising commodity prices: MoC likely to set up panel to exercise MEP restrictions

Refined sugar export: third meeting of SAB also remains inconclusive

Tax Laws Amendment Act has a retrospective effect, rules ATIR Islamabad

Surveillance purposes: IHC asks telecos not to record calls, data

The largest container vessel ever to berth in Pakistan: Hutchison greets maiden call of CV MSC ANNA

PAKSAT-MM1 to be launched into space today

Read more stories