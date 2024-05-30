Poet Farhad in custody of AJK police, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: The Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that missing Kashmiri poet Ahmed Farhad is in the custody of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) police.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani on Wednesday heard the missing poet Ahmed Farhad case, wherein, his wife moved the court through lawyers, Imaan Mazari advocate and Hadi Ali Chatha advocate for the recovery of her husband.

The AGP stated that the poet has been arrested and is currently in police custody in AJK, and submitted a report by the Dhir Kot Kashmir police station.

At this, Justice Kayani said that by arresting him near Kohala Bridge, the jurisdiction has been made of that place. He remarked that no one has any enmity with intelligence agencies and they only say that they should work in accordance with the law.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, who was also present in the court, stated that the country’s children, citizens and security officials are being martyred and that teenagers were made to be involved in suicide blasts.

Justice Kayani said they believe that the institutions would get themselves used to work within the law and the court does not need to break the cover of an undercover agent as each office has a working process.

He asked that if intelligence agencies pick up someone, what the process is for it. Mentioning that the AGP had spoken about “waving a white flag” at the last hearing, Justice Kayani remarked that he believes that there is no fight between the institutions. He added that they had raised a few questions, the answers to which are yet to come. He added that they have taken an oath to protect fundamental rights.

Tarar replied that they have also taken an oath; our intentions should not be doubted either. The Constitution is superior, wherein, each individual’s duties are specified. He urged the judge to dispose of the petition regarding the missing poet, adding the court’s questions could be clubbed with another similar case.

Justice Kayani remarked that no one is against the Pakistan Army. A few people’s wrong attitude causes damage to the entire institution. He further said the ones standing on the other side are not against the army either referring to the petitioner.

He said that journalists, political activists and politicians have suffered the most. At this point, journalist Hamid Mir informed the court he had submitted his written response as a judicial assistant.

Regarding the ban on TV reporting of court proceedings, Mir argued that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) could not place a ban on reporting judges’ remarks under its code of conduct.

Tarar responded that the Parliament had suggested amendments to the bill, in which case a joint session needed to be summoned.

Justice Kayani remarked that the media had increased awareness among the people. However, he noted that there was a lot being circulated on social media, unfortunately, but as he does not use social media, hence he does not care.

Then, Justice Kayani directed Mazari, the petitioner’s counsel, to consult with the poet’s family and then apprise the court by Friday, following which, the petition would be disposed of.

