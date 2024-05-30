PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘She should fire her tailor’

“So tell me why was the notification for a countrywide holiday on 28 May so late in the coming. I mean, it was well after offices closed and…”

“Two things my friend - first as long as the Nawaz League is in power the notification office will remain open 24/7 and secondly Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) came up with the idea after offices had closed.”

“Why, what was she busy with?”

“She was trying out a uniform, and she did not get to wear it because it was a tad too tight…”

“She should fire her tailor!”

“Tailors are not a dime a dozen like the party’s parliamentarians, anyway, I will have you know that there was a reason why the holiday notification was so late in coming.”

“Nawaz Sharif’s speechwriter came up with you are the 9 May party, and we are the 28 May party at around 5 pm, and the rest is history.”

“May or November? Because on 28 November 1997 the PML-N attacked the Supreme Court and since Nawaz Sharif is bitter about those judges who have since retired, maybe he should do a 12 May on their residences.”

“If I recall correctly on 12 May one party that has since delinked itself from its creator went on a killing spree in Karachi as Pervez Musharraf strutted around on stage the same day.”

“Hmmm anyway, perhaps the holiday was given after the match with the UK was cancelled due to rain and the leadership of PML-N reckoned that perhaps more people will listen to Nawaz Sharif’s victory speech for getting the office of president of his party back.”

“I wasn’t aware that was what Nawaz Sharif has in common with his Greedy for Portfolios, Samdhi.”

“Where was GPS, by the way? I didn’t see him muscling in on those who actually were elected by the people.”

“He has been trying out the new Prime Minister’s plane.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway is my eyesight going or did I see the Minister for Finance, who has not yet joined the party, seated at the Tuesday hullabaloo?”

“I am not sure, but if he was there, I bet you NMN told him that she intended to wear a uniform that would show the establishment supports her as much as it did the Man Who Must Remain Faceless and Nameless during his first three years as the prime minister.”

“Don’t be facetious. These are serious matters.”

“How much economic loss does the country suffer with the notification of a day’s holiday, I would assume at least 4 to 5 billion rupees and the tax collection is…”

“My advice to you: stop thinking about tomorrow.”

