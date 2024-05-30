Markets Print 2024-05-30
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (May 29, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.07 279.47 AED 75.26 75.98
EURO 299.13 302.06 SAR 73.50 74.19
GBP 351.64 355.04 INTERBANK 278.30 278.45
JPY 1.73 1.78
=========================================================================
