KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (May 29, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 277.07 279.47 AED 75.26 75.98 EURO 299.13 302.06 SAR 73.50 74.19 GBP 351.64 355.04 INTERBANK 278.30 278.45 JPY 1.73 1.78 =========================================================================

