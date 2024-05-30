KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 29, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 74,836.30 High: 75,667.31 Low: 74,760.10 Net Change: 681.19 Volume (000): 192,576 Value (000): 11,105,088 Makt Cap (000) 2,351,338,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,410.10 NET CH (-) 120.69 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,382.73 NET CH (-) 89.69 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,239.09 NET CH (-) 141.92 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,587.73 NET CH (-) 59.29 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,653.86 NET CH (-) 136.21 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,970.83 NET CH (-) 46.73 ------------------------------------ As on: 29- MAY -2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024