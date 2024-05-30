Markets Print 2024-05-30
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 29, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 74,836.30
High: 75,667.31
Low: 74,760.10
Net Change: 681.19
Volume (000): 192,576
Value (000): 11,105,088
Makt Cap (000) 2,351,338,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,410.10
NET CH (-) 120.69
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,382.73
NET CH (-) 89.69
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,239.09
NET CH (-) 141.92
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,587.73
NET CH (-) 59.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,653.86
NET CH (-) 136.21
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,970.83
NET CH (-) 46.73
------------------------------------
As on: 29- MAY -2024
====================================
