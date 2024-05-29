AIRLINK 75.19 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.02%)
BOP 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.21%)
DFML 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-5.53%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.87%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
FFBL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.65%)
FFL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUBC 139.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
HUMNL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.14%)
KEL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.19%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
MLCF 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.22%)
OGDC 133.62 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.32%)
PAEL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.58%)
PIBTL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
PPL 118.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.84%)
PTC 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.06%)
SEARL 57.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SNGP 66.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.63%)
SSGC 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
TELE 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.54%)
TPLP 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
TRG 62.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.15%)
UNITY 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,898 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.54%)
BR30 25,351 Decreased By -296.6 (-1.16%)
KSE100 75,240 Decreased By -277.3 (-0.37%)
KSE30 24,157 Decreased By -121 (-0.5%)
May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei erases gains as JGB yields rise

Reuters Published 29 May, 2024 11:31am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average erased early gains to trade lower on Wednesday as investors sold growth stocks on worries about the impact of rising Japanese government bond (JGB) yields.

The Nikkei was down 0.17% at 38,789.52 by the midday break after rising as much as 0.7% to track the strong performance of US chip-related stocks driven by Nvidia’s rise.

The broader Topix fell 0.27% to 2,761.05.

“The market became nervous about rising JGB yields, which is a headwind for heavyweight growth stocks,” Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities said.

“The gains in domestic stocks were eliminated by the rising JGB yields.” Higher yields could hurt growth stocks whose appeal lies in future cash flows.

The Topix’s growth stock index lost 0.49%, while the value shares index inched down 0.07%.

Japan’s 10-year bond yield hit a more than 12-year high of 1.065% earlier in the session amid growing bets that policy tightening by the Bank of Japan is imminent. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron reversed course to slip 0.11%.

Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries fell 2.17%.

Japan’s 2 year bond yield hits 13-year high as BOJ chief hints chance of another rate hike

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing lost 0.88%.

Mitsubishi Electric fell 6.33% as the home appliances maker lowered the target for its return on equity to 9% from 10%. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rose 2.35% and SoftBank Group gained 3.21%, supported by an overnight 7% gain in shares in Nvidia. An index of US semiconductors rose 1.9%.

The shipping industry fell 1.5% to become the worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

The insurance sector was the top performer, rising 2.36%, with Sompo Holdings jumping 5.45% to become the top percentage gainer on the Nikkei.

Peer T&D Holdings rose 3.85%.

JGB Japanese government bond Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei erases gains as JGB yields rise

Discos’ privatisation: Shehbaz for speeding up process

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

At least 24 dead as Quetta-bound bus falls into ditch

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

DFML says it has commenced production of KIA Shehzore, rollout on June 4

MoC to resist PSMA’s ‘unsound’ export plan

Oil advances as major producers expected to keep output cuts in place

Anti-theft drive flops: GEPCO, energy dept at loggerheads

FBR’s e-portal has no direct linkage with govt’s withholding agent

PM for preparing new cooperation projects with China

Read more stories