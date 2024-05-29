AIRLINK 75.19 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.02%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.21%)
DFML 42.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.55%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.87%)
FCCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
FFBL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.8%)
FFL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUBC 139.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.25%)
HUMNL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.14%)
KEL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.19%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.93%)
OGDC 133.62 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.32%)
PAEL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
PPL 118.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.98%)
PRL 26.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.96%)
PTC 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.06%)
SEARL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
SNGP 66.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.74%)
SSGC 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
TELE 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.54%)
TPLP 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
TRG 62.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.15%)
UNITY 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,898 Decreased By -43 (-0.54%)
BR30 25,350 Decreased By -297.3 (-1.16%)
KSE100 75,226 Decreased By -291.4 (-0.39%)
KSE30 24,157 Decreased By -120.6 (-0.5%)
May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold subdued as US dollar, yields firm; traders await inflation data

Reuters Published 29 May, 2024 10:45am

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as the US dollar and Treasury yields held firm ahead of key inflation data, which could offer more clarity on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold eased 0.2% to $2,356.92 per ounce as of 0334 GMT.

Prices had hit an all-time high of $2,449.89 on May 20. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,357.80.

The dollar firmed 0.1%, making gold less attractive for other currency holders, while benchmark US 10-year bond yields rose to multi-week peaks.

“Investors will try to book profit and prices are trading near $2,350. So, prices have not corrected but it’s a kind of a healthy consolidation after a very sharp rally last Monday,” said ANZ commodity strategist Soni Kumari.

“Investors will try to position themselves in gold because overall long-term fundamentals are looking pretty strong for gold at the moment.”

The US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, the Fed’s preferred measure for inflation, is due on Friday.

“A softer US core PCE release would make the job easier for gold to reclaim the $2,400 level, given the possible rate-cut timing implications,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade in a note.

Traders currently pricing in about a 57% chance of a rate cut by November, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Gold prices sharply down

While gold is used as a hedge against inflation, rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

BHP was struggling to find common ground with Anglo American in talks over its takeover offer, with no new concessions as a deadline nears for the world’s biggest miner to submit a binding offer, five sources said.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $31.99, platinum was down 0.7% to $1,056.06 and palladium gained 0.6% to $978.47.

The International Monetary Fund upgraded China’s GDP growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025 after a “strong” first quarter.

China is a key consumer of bullion and other industrial metals.

Gold Gold Prices Bullion rates Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold subdued as US dollar, yields firm; traders await inflation data

Discos’ privatisation: Shehbaz for speeding up process

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

At least 24 dead as Quetta-bound bus falls into ditch

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

DFML says it has commenced production of KIA Shehzore, rollout on June 4

MoC to resist PSMA’s ‘unsound’ export plan

Oil advances as major producers expected to keep output cuts in place

Anti-theft drive flops: GEPCO, energy dept at loggerheads

FBR’s e-portal has no direct linkage with govt’s withholding agent

PM for preparing new cooperation projects with China

Read more stories