Gold prices sharply down

Published 29 May, 2024

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday dipped on the local market but silver stood firm, traders said.

The yellow metal prices inched down by Rs500 and Rs429 to reach Rs240300 per tola and Rs206018 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market gold was traded for $2339 per ounce, down by $4. Silver was tagged for $31.47 per ounce, traders said.

The local market offered silver for Rs2800 per tola and Rs2400.54 per 10 grams, traders added.

