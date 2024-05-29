May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
PTI condemns attempts to ‘politicise’ national atomic programme

Recorder Report Published 29 May, 2024 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday strongly condemned attempts to politicise the national atomic programme, saying the country became a nuclear state through nation’s unwavering determination.

Reacting to the advertisements on media by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led (PML-N) in s bid to portray Nawaz Sharif for making the country a nuclear state, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan stressed the need for removing the yoke of dictatorship from the neck of the constitution, democracy, public mandate and the economy instead of sacrificing the national consensus on the atomic programme at the altar of filthy politics.

He vehemently denounced the statements by the ruling elite belonging to PML-N and said that the regime was attempting to use the national atomic programme for their political gains.

He went on to say that Pakistan’s nuclear programme was a great national asset, which was acquired by the nation’s determination and struggle. He made it clear that the nuclear programme was materialised due hard work of the patriotic scientists under the leadership of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, the father of the country’s nuclear bomb.

Hasan said that ‘tiny people in big offices’ who made late Dr AQ Khan a scapegoat under international pressure should seek forgiveness from Mohsin-e-Pakistan by going at his grave.

He said that foreign minister of his cabinet late Gauhar Ayub Khan brought Nawaz Sharif’s story to the limelight in his autobiography, while Dr AQ Khan’s several interviews could be presented as an open testimony of his so-called bravado.

He warned that the fast dwindling economy became a cause of continuous threats to national integrity and security.

He made it clear that PTI founding chairman Imran Khan is the guardian of national interests and would fight against the corrupt and oppressive regime till the last ball.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Nawaz Sharif PTI PMLN Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Raoof Hasan national atomic programme

