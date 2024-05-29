Travelling over the summer holidays: 5 destinations to beat the heat

As record heat bears down on Pakistan, greener (and cooler) pastures are no doubt on everyone’s minds. With Eid holidays too looming around the corner there isn’t a dearth of places to get to this summer.

Plenty sporting and leisure events are also set to begin their summer schedules, leaving much to plan for.

Here are a few destinations to help you beat the heat:

Tokyo, Japan

If a frenetic, cosmopolitan city is on your wishlist, look no further than Tokyo – home to artisanal coffee, impeccable service, unique shopping, sushi and much more.

Take in the iconic Shibuya Crossing – the popular pedestrian scramble – as well as lakes and mountains.

Japan’s Mount Fuji is an active volcano about 100 kilometers southwest of Tokyo. Commonly called ‘Fuji-san,’ it’s the country’s tallest peak, at 3,776 meters.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Tokyo is coming to approximately Rs250,000 - Rs350,000 on an online ticketing platform for dates between June 15-20.

Vancouver, Canada

British Columbia’s natural beauty is known the world over, and this laid-back Canadian coastal city has everything to offer – cedar-filled forests, the Pacific Ocean, coastal mountains and even a ski resort replete with a stunning town, Whistler.

Outdoor activities are highly encouraged, such as hiking, paddleboarding, sailing. Take the popular sea planes to the islands, a skyline tour or for a day trip.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Vancouver begins at Rs450,000 on an online ticketing platform for June 15 onwards.

Auckland, New Zealand

Considered one of the biggest cities in the region, Auckland is a large metropolitan city in the North Island of New Zealand.

In the centre, the iconic Sky Tower has views of Viaduct Harbour, which is full of superyachts and lined with bars and cafes.

Auckland Domain, the city’s oldest park, is based around an extinct volcano and home to the formal Wintergardens. Take in the stunning Lion Rock in Piha as well.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Auckland begins at Rs380,000 on an online ticketing platform for June 15 onwards.

Reykjavík, Iceland

The capital and largest city of Iceland is located on the Seltjarnar Peninsula, at the southeastern corner of Faxa Bay.

Take in the geothermal swimming pools, lagoons and the famous Svartifoss waterfall. The stunning Northern Lights are best visible in the winter months between September and April.

Divers and snorkelers worldwide come to swim Iceland’s famous Silfra fissure inside Thingvellir National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It’s the only place in the world to snorkel between two tectonic plates.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Reykjavík is approximately Rs200,000 on an online ticketing platform for June 15-20.

Scotland, United Kingdom

If natural beauty, endless landscapes and ancient castles are on the horizon, visit this gem to get away from the frenetic London summer crowds.

Take in the historic Edinburgh castle – located in the capital city of Edinburgh – Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands, the Isle of Skye even a Harry Potter walking tour.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to London begins at Rs200,000 on an online ticketing platform for June 15-20.