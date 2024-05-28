Euro zone bond yields steady as markets await inflation figures

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields were holding steady on Tuesday before key inflation data from Europe and the US later in the week that could help determine how much the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve lower borrowing costs this year.

First up are German consumer prices data on Wednesday, then euro area-wide figures on Thursday and US personal consumption expenditure data, the Fed’s targeted inflation measure, on Friday.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, was little changed at 2.545%.

Euro zone yields rise after ECB’s Schnabel cautious on rate cuts beyond June

Italy’s 10-year yield was higher by 0.5 basis points (bps)? at 3.84%, and the gap between Italian and German bunds stood at 128 bps.

Germany’s two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to ECB rate expectations, was little changed at 3.04%.

The spread between US 10-year Treasuries and German bunds narrowed to 190 bps.