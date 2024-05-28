May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields steady as markets await inflation figures

Reuters Published 28 May, 2024 12:08pm

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields were holding steady on Tuesday before key inflation data from Europe and the US later in the week that could help determine how much the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve lower borrowing costs this year.

First up are German consumer prices data on Wednesday, then euro area-wide figures on Thursday and US personal consumption expenditure data, the Fed’s targeted inflation measure, on Friday.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, was little changed at 2.545%.

Euro zone yields rise after ECB’s Schnabel cautious on rate cuts beyond June

Italy’s 10-year yield was higher by 0.5 basis points (bps)? at 3.84%, and the gap between Italian and German bunds stood at 128 bps.

Germany’s two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to ECB rate expectations, was little changed at 3.04%.

The spread between US 10-year Treasuries and German bunds narrowed to 190 bps.

Eurozone bond yields

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone bond yields steady as markets await inflation figures

US iterates support to reform plan

Youm-e-Takbeer collective effort of all facets of national power: PM Shehbaz

All set to dispatch high-level trade team to Iran

After Raisi funeral, Iran’s focus turns to vote for successor

ECC allows SNGPL-based fertiliser plants to operate at Rs1,597/MMBTU

Recognising Palestinian statehood ‘essential for reaching peace’: Sanchez

‘NAB ends probes’: NCPL demands PD pay Rs8.35bn withheld amount

Hydropower projects: PM tells MoC, MoF and PD to sort out ‘issues’ with Korean cos

Sri Lanka holds rates to manage inflation, foster economic stability

PM forms body on additional utility-scale renewable energy power project

Read more stories