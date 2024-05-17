AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,599 Increased By 139.8 (0.55%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 18, 2024
Markets

Euro zone yields rise after ECB’s Schnabel cautious on rate cuts beyond June

Reuters Published May 17, 2024

Euro zone sovereign bond yields rose on Friday after European Central Bank (ECB) board member Isabel Schnabel said the central bank should be cautious about rate cuts beyond June.

Still, yields are on track for a weekly fall as US data this week showed inflation and the economy had cooled in April, supporting expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

“Depending on the incoming data and our new Eurosystem staff projections, a rate cut in June may be appropriate,” Schnabel said in an interview with Nikkei in Frankfurt that was posted on its website on Friday.

“But the path beyond June is much more uncertain. Recent data have confirmed that the last mile of disinflation is the most difficult,” she said. Germany’s 10-year yields, the euro area’s benchmark, rose 3 basis points (bps) to 2.47% and were set to end the week down 5 bps.

Markets were pricing in 68 basis points (bps) of ECB rate cuts in 2024, down from 72 on Thursday, and 46 bps for the Fed from 50 bps.

Euro zone bond yields lower before US CPI hurdle

Italy’s 10-year yield rose 3 bps to 3.78%, and the gap between Italian and German 10-year yields – a gauge of the risk premium investors seek to hold bonds of the euro area’s most indebted countries – was flat at 130 bps.

Germany’s 2-year yield, more sensitive to policy rate expectations, was up 1.5 bps at 2.93%.

The spread between US 10-year Treasuries and German bunds – a gauge of the expected policy path divergence between the ECB and the Fed – tightened 2 bps to 190 bps.

European Central Bank Euro zone government bond

Comments

200 characters

