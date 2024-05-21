AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,851 Increased By 26.3 (0.34%)
BR30 25,337 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ronaldo poised for Euro record as Portugal name squad

AFP Published May 21, 2024

LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to set a Euro record after he was named in Portugal’s 26-man 2024 squad, unveiled on Tuesday by coach Roberto Martinez.

The 39-year-old, five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be appearing in his 11th major international tournament.

He played his first at Euro 2004 and will be making a record sixth appearance at the men’s continental championship. He collected a winner’s medal in France in 2016, even though he went off injured after 25 minutes in the final.

Ronaldo, who plays his club football for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, already holds the men’s world record for caps (206) and international goals (128).

Germany’s Kroos to retire from football after Euro 2024

He again proved indispensable as Portugal won all 10 of their qualifying games, scoring 36 goals and conceding two.

Ronaldo hit 10 goals in nine qualifying appearances.

Praising “a player who has scored 42 goals in 41 matches for his club”, Martinez said he felt that the striker continued to offer “a quality in front of goal that we really appreciate and need”.

In spite of his advancing years, Ronaldo will not be the senior player in the squad.

His former Real Madrid team-mate Pepe, 41, and now playing for Porto, has also been called up because of his “important role in the dressing room”, said Martinez.

Before facing the Czech Republic, Turkey and then Georgia in Group F of the Euro, from 14 June to 14 July in Germany, the Selecao will play warm-up matches against Finland, Croatia and Ireland.

Alongside Ronaldo in attack, Martinez has selected strikers Rafael Leao, Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos, as well as Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceicao.

The creative midfielders include Bernardo Silva, who has just won an English title with Manchester City, and Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patricio Roma/ITA), Jose Sa (Wolves/ENG)

Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Barcelona/ESP), Nelson Semedo (Wolves/ENG), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/ENG), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Ruben Dias (Manchester City/ENG), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Pepe (Porto), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham/ENG), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal/KSA), Joao Neves (Benfica), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Otavio Monteiro (Al Nassr/KSA), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG)

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr/KSA), Rafael Leao (AC Milan/ITA), Joao Felix (FC Barcelona/ESP), Goncalo Ramos (Paris SG/FRA), Diogo Jota (Liverpool/ENG), Pedro Neto (Wolves/ENG), Francisco Conceicao (Porto)

Cristiano Ronaldo

Comments

200 characters

Ronaldo poised for Euro record as Portugal name squad

Oil falls 1% as sticky US inflation weighs on demand at the pump

Agri, industries perform: Pakistan posts 2.09% growth in Q3FY24, says NAC

PTI’s Parvez Elahi released from jail

Brokerage houses see Pakistan’s headline inflation falling below 14% in May

Israel shuts down Associated Press live video feed of Gaza

Rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

RDA inflow declines 6%, clocks in at $171mn in April

Power generation in Pakistan falls nearly 14% YoY in April

Banks lead rally at PSX as KSE-100 gains 123 points

Bill opposing dual nationality for judges tabled in NA Secretariat

Read more stories