SU, AIPS sign MoU to promote cooperation in higher education

HYDERABAD: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the University of Sindh (SU), Jamshoro and the American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS) in a bid to promote bilateral cooperation in higher education, focus on the training programs for scholars of both the countries, determine their academic placement, share knowledge and use resources more effectively.

According to the agreement, SU and AIPS agreed to cooperate on certain points, which include working together to increase services to the scholarly communities of Pakistan and the United States. The MoU will initially last for 3 years.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the VC office, where SU Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and President AIPS and Professor at the Department of Language & Literature, University of North Carolina, USA Dr Matthew A Cook signed the academic agreement.

SU Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko, Director Pakistan Studies Center (PSC) Prof Dr Shuja Ahmed Mahesar, Young Researcher & faculty member of Anthropology Department Dr. Abdul Razzaq Chana, Chairman of the Department of History Prof Dr Irfan Ahmad Shaikh, Consultant AIPS Sadia and chairman of the Department of Social Work Dr. Faisal Hyder Shah were also present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, the American Institute of Pakistan Studies will collaborate with SU in carrying out joint academic and research activities. According to the MoU, training programs will be organized at Sindh University for teachers of different fields and the faculty members could also be sent to the United States of America.

The University of Sindh will provide logistical support to conduct faculty mentoring workshops for scholars of American Institute of Pakistan Studies and ensure effective implementation of other joint initiatives, the agreement said.

According to the MoU, the University of Sindh Jamshoro and American Institute of Pakistan Studies will jointly organize educational lectures and seminars for scholars coming from America to Pakistan, while the AIPS will encourage and facilitate academic partnerships between itself, the University of Sindh and the institute's members in the United States.

These academic partnerships will include knowledge sharing, bilateral research on topics of mutual academic interest, and face-to-face or virtual lectures and seminars.

Under the MoU, the two institutions agreed to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest and initiate ad hoc programs. The said academic MoU/agreement will initially be valid for three years, which could further be extended or terminated by mutual consent.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that the signed memorandum of understanding between the University of Sindh and the American Institute of Pakistan Studies was for supporting higher education in Sindh in the development of various educational and research activities.

It is an important agreement, which will benefit the teachers and scholars of both countries in terms of education, teaching and research.

