IPP stages demo in solidarity with army

LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) staged a demonstration in front of the Lahore Press Club on Monday to express its solidarity with the Pakistani army and denounce social media propaganda against it.

A large number of workers of the IPP took part in the demonstration, which was arranged on the special instructions of the party leadership. The protesters raised slogans in favour of the Pakistan army and expressed their full support to the armed forces describing the army as their red line.

The protestors said that the desecration of these martyrs and soldiers by any individual or political party will not be tolerated.

“Our brave soldiers protect the borders, and we sleep peacefully in our homes. The main reason for living as a free citizen in an independent country is the armed forces of Pakistan,” they added.

The participants of the demonstration stressed that the brave armed forces have always sacrificed their lives to rid the country of terrorism. They strongly condemned the ongoing propaganda against the Pakistan Army on social media by anarchists. The protesters were carrying placards with slogans in favour of the army.

President and General Secretary of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Punjab Rana Nazir Ahmad Khan and Shoaib Siddiqui and Central Additional Secretary Mian Khalid Mehmood in their messages said that on the special instructions of party President and Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, this solidarity was expressed with the forces of Pakistan.

