Sindh govt introduces third-party system for issuing food licences

KARACHI: In a bid to facilitate the business community, the Sindh government has introduced a third-party system for issuing food licenses.

This decision was made during a 10th meeting of the Sindh Food Authority board which was chaired by Provincial Minister for Food Jam Khan Shoro, at the Archives Complex, Clifton Karachi today.

The meeting was attended by members of the Sindh Assembly Ghanwar Isran, Provincial Secretary Food, DG Food Control Authority, representatives from the business community including the owners of the restaurant, representatives of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce.

During the meeting, the Sindh Food Authority presented over 14 agenda items, of which three were approved through consensus, and seven committees were formed to address various issues.

Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that “we have established a committee to simplify the food licensing process for the business community through a third-party system. Our aim is to make the food authority’s system more efficient and not to cause unnecessary harassment to the business community.

Providing quality food to the public is our top priority, and we are working tirelessly to achieve this goal.

The Director General of the Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar briefed the meeting on the authority’s performance, stating that it has imposed a fine of Rs103,057 million from 2018 to 2023 and collected fee of Rs357,642 million from 2018 to 2024. The authority has also entered into agreements with various universities for internships and food testing laboratories.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024