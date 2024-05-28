Pakistan Print 2024-05-28
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 27, 2024) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 28, 2024)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 48-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 49-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 36-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 45-29 (°C) 00-00 (%) 45-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 51-29 (°C) 00-00 (%) 51-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 50-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 50-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 36-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 34-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 33-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 41-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 40-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 50-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 51-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:15 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:41 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
