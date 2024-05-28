May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 27, 2024) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 28, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2024 05:30am

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 27, 2024) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 28, 2024) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         48-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        49-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           36-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        41-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            45-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)        45-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           51-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)        51-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        50-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        50-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      36-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        35-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar          42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            34-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        33-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        41-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        40-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur            50-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        51-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:15 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:41 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

