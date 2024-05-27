May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 25 and May 26, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 27 May, 2024 08:34am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Emirs of Kuwait, Qatar accept PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • CM Gandapur meets federal ministers to discuss electricity-related issues

Read here for details.

  • UAE, KSA investments to come through SIFC, says PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Public assets: Ministry seeks data to share it with IMF

Read here for details.

  • Cabinet approves rules for speedy disposal of tax cases

Read here for details.

  • Major changes in tax laws expected thru Finance Bill 2024

Read here for details.

