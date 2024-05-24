AIRLINK 75.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.2%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 42.10 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (5.25%)
DGKC 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.1%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
FFBL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
GGL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 114.45 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.52%)
HUBC 138.87 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.04%)
HUMNL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
KEL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
MLCF 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
OGDC 140.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.82%)
PAEL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.89%)
PIAA 22.01 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.43%)
PIBTL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
PPL 124.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.92%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
PTC 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
SEARL 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
SNGP 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
SSGC 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
TPLP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
TRG 64.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 26.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.76%)
BR100 7,911 Increased By 74.2 (0.95%)
BR30 25,747 Increased By 294.8 (1.16%)
KSE100 75,574 Increased By 460 (0.61%)
KSE30 24,295 Increased By 180.6 (0.75%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-24

NBP joins hands with TouchPoint to build strong partnership

Press Release Published 24 May, 2024 06:25am

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and TouchPoint, a leading provider of self-service solutions, have solidified their strategic partnership to expand the reach and optimize the efficiency of over 1,200 Diebold Nixdorf ATMs across NBP branches nationwide.

The official signing ceremony, held at National Bank Head Office in Karachi, marked a significant milestone in the collaboration between the two companies.

Dignitaries from both organizations were present at the signing ceremony, held at National Bank Head Office in Karachi.

Sohail Malik, Acting Chief Digital Officer, and Amin Manji, Chief Information Officer were representing National Bank of Pakistan. From Diebold Nixdorf, Habib Hanna, Vice President of ME and Retail MEA, and Osama Awad, Area Manager, attended the event. TouchPoint was represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Tabish Salah, and Executive Director, Haider Wahab. The event facilitated insightful discussions on the future of self-service solutions within the Pakistani banking industry.

This collaboration will play a crucial role in enhancing the reach and efficiency of NBP’s ATM network, ultimately providing a more convenient banking experience for their customers.

National Bank of Pakistan has built an extensive branch network of more than 1,500 branches in Pakistan with global presence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NBP National Bank of Pakistan ATMs TouchPoint

Comments

200 characters

NBP joins hands with TouchPoint to build strong partnership

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

Sindh against implementation of Ogra law

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Increase in volume base: PSMCL suggests certain policy interventions

11,252 SIM cards of non-filers blocked so far

MoI&P suspends EDB’s CEO

Read more stories