AIRLINK 74.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.27%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
DFML 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
DGKC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
FFL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
GGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
HBL 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.52%)
HUBC 136.43 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
HUMNL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.26%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.45%)
KOSM 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
OGDC 136.36 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.12%)
PAEL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.91%)
PIAA 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.5%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PPL 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.24%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
PTC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
SEARL 57.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.98%)
SNGP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.73%)
SSGC 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TRG 64.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
UNITY 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,857 Increased By 6.3 (0.08%)
BR30 25,289 Decreased By -47.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 75,361 Increased By 154.6 (0.21%)
KSE30 24,198 Increased By 55.3 (0.23%)
Markets

Banks, mining stocks lift Australian shares higher

Reuters Published 22 May, 2024 10:05am

Australian shares advanced on Wednesday, led by financials and mining stocks that tracked a hike in commodity prices, as demand prospects improved in top consumer China.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3% to 7,872 by 0051 GMT.

The benchmark fell 0.2% on Tuesday. Globally, investors heaved a sigh of relief as US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller signalled an end to the interest rate hike cycle by saying the latest inflation data was “reassuring”.

Meanwhile, minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s May meeting showed that the central bank had considered hiking rates given most of the recent economic data were stronger than expected.

Westpac analysts noted that the discussion had a “slightly more hawkish tinge” than the post-meeting statement but retained the broker’s prediction of the first rate in November, with just three rate cuts in the cycle.

Financials rose 0.4% to their highest in seven weeks.

The country’s biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia inched 0.1% higher. Miners climbed 0.6% to a more than four-month high.

Australia shares retreat as banks, technology, healthcare stocks drag

BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue gained between 1.7% and 0.4%, respectively.

Technology stocks tracked gains in their US peers to rise 0.5%, set for a third consecutive session of gains. Gold stocks rose 0.2%, while Northern Star Resources lost 0.8% and Evolution Mining fell 0.1%.

Healthcare stocks are on track to snap a three-day losing streak by advancing 0.5%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 11,728.3.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is scheduled to announce its cash rate during the day.

Market expects the central bank to hold it at a 15-year high of 5.5%, with the only one rate cut pinned for this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

