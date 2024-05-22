Police register 4,063 cases against drug mafia

LAHORE: The Lahore police have registered 4,063 cases and arrested 4,192 suspects in a massive crackdown against the mafia involved in the drug trade.

According to details, the arrested suspects were found in possession of over 2,971 kilograms of hashish, more than 144 kilograms of heroin, over 81 kilograms of ice, and 28,489 liters of liquor.

The arrests were made across various divisions - 984 suspects in the City Division, 847 in the Cant Division, 448 in the Civil Lines Division, 577 in the Saddar Division, 668 in the Iqbal Town Division and 668 in the Model Town Division.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that the drug dealers and their facilitators are being brought to justice. He instructed to intensify intelligence-based targeted operations around educational institutions and hostels to curb drug trafficking. He also highlighted the use of advanced technology to apprehend suspects involved in online drug trade.

The CCPO instructed supervisory officers to oversee anti-drug operations to ensure the arrest of those involved in the drug supply chain.

