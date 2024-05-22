CM orders severe punish to rape accused

LAHORE: Taking notice of alleged rape of a six-year-old girl in Faisalabad, the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed that the accused who brutalized the innocent girl should be severely punished.

The CM said, “The punishment in a rape case will be increased soon.” The CM also sought a report from Inspector General of Police in the matter.

Meanwhile, in response to the notice of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab police have taken quick action and arrested the accused.

