Salah hints at Liverpool stay, targets trophies next season

LONDON: Mohamed Salah said Liverpool “will fight like hell” to win trophies next season as the Egyptian hinted he will at least see out the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Salah has just 12 months remaining on his deal and has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Reds reportedly rejected a £150m offer from Al-Ittihad for the 31-year-old last September.

“We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season,” Salah posted on social media.

Ronaldo poised for Euro record as Portugal name squad

“Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.”

Liverpool won the League Cup in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge but missed out on the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

Klopp’s departure after over eight years in charge of Liverpool has raised doubts over the futures of a number of star players, who rose to prominence under the German’s reign.

Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also entering the final year of their contracts.

Former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot was confirmed as Klopp’s successor by Liverpool on Monday.