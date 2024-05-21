AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,851 Increased By 26.3 (0.34%)
BR30 25,337 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE and US to seal more AI deals, UAE minister says

Reuters Published May 21, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates and United States will invest more in artificial intelligence as part of a strategic partnership, the UAE’s state minister for AI Omar Sultan Al Olama said on Tuesday.

The UAE, led by government-backed firm G42, is striving to become a global leader in AI, invested heavily in it to help the Gulf nation diversify away from oil.

The stakes have risen as neighbouring Saudi Arabia has begun pitching itself as a prospective hub for AI activity outside the United States.

“In terms of our investments, since the U.S. is now considering the UAE as a strategic partner, and the UAE is reciprocating that by considering the U.S. as a strategic partner, you will see more deals naturally,” Al Olama told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Dubai.

Microsoft is investing $1.5 billion in G42, the two companies announced last month, giving the U.S. giant a minority stake and a board seat and allowing the two to deepen ties.

Dubai’s AI blueprint can be ‘roadmap for wider region’

As part of the deal, which the two companies said was backed by assurances to the U.S. and UAE governments over security, G42 would use Microsoft cloud services to run its AI applications.

That partnership comes amid Washington’s efforts to hobble Beijing’s technological advances, with the United States adding four Chinese companies to an exports blacklist for seeking to acquire AI chips for China’s military.

Asked about further potential divestment of Chinese tech companies by the UAE, Al Olama said “government-to-government the UAE is a neutral country, and in that sense, we are going to be a country that allows the world to do business in the UAE”.

Al Olama said a diversified energy mix, including nuclear energy, was key for attracting AI investment to the tiny Gulf country.

“We will have the ability to expand our energy infrastructure based on the need of the data centres,” the minister said.

This includes discussions about small modular nuclear reactors but there were no concrete plans yet, he said.

The UAE has operated a South Korean-built nuclear plant since 2021. The country plans to also tender as soon as this year for four more nuclear reactors, Reuters reported last month, citing three sources.

On Tuesday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire flagged during a visit to Abu Dhabi that Paris was open to the UAE investing in its nuclear energy industry. He also said he the two countries would sign a strategic partnership on AI.

US uae MENA artificial intelligence AI deals

Comments

200 characters

UAE and US to seal more AI deals, UAE minister says

Oil falls 1% as sticky US inflation weighs on demand at the pump

Agri, industries perform: Pakistan posts 2.09% growth in Q3FY24, says NAC

PTI’s Parvez Elahi released from jail

Brokerage houses see Pakistan’s headline inflation falling below 14% in May

Israel shuts down Associated Press live video feed of Gaza

Rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

RDA inflow declines 6%, clocks in at $171mn in April

Power generation in Pakistan falls nearly 14% YoY in April

Banks lead rally at PSX as KSE-100 gains 123 points

Bill opposing dual nationality for judges tabled in NA Secretariat

Read more stories