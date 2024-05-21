Russian rouble firms to strongest since early March against US dollar

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened against the US dollar on Tuesday to its strongest point since early March, supported by high interest rates, state foreign currency sales and capital controls.

By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% higher at 90.29 to the dollar after trading in a range of 90.250 to 90.805 and reaching its strongest since March 6.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.46% to 98.17.

Russian rouble strengthens to more than two-week high vs dollar

It also gained 0.43% to 12.45 against the yuan . Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, fell 0.7% to $83.14 a barrel. Russian stock indexes fell.

The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.03% to 1,203.77.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index lost 0.53% to 3,449.75.