Business Facilitation Centre issues 50 NOCs in 3 days

FAISALABAD: The Business Facilitation Center established in Commissioner Complex Faisalabad became the number one in the province by issuing record NOCs to businessmen in the last 3 days. Business Facilitation Center Faisalabad issued 50 NOCs on 121 applications during the last three days. Lahore Center stood second with 129 NOCs issued on 407 applications. Multan issued 22, Rawalpindi 5, Sialkot 23 NOCs. Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed appreciated the initiative of Business Facilitation Center to issue record NOCs to businessmen in three days and take the top position in 6 centers of the province.