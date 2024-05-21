May 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-21

Business Facilitation Centre issues 50 NOCs in 3 days

Press Release Published 21 May, 2024 03:39am

FAISALABAD: The Business Facilitation Center established in Commissioner Complex Faisalabad became the number one in the province by issuing record NOCs to businessmen in the last 3 days. Business Facilitation Center Faisalabad issued 50 NOCs on 121 applications during the last three days. Lahore Center stood second with 129 NOCs issued on 407 applications. Multan issued 22, Rawalpindi 5, Sialkot 23 NOCs. Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed appreciated the initiative of Business Facilitation Center to issue record NOCs to businessmen in three days and take the top position in 6 centers of the province.

NOCs Business Facilitation Centre

Comments

200 characters

Business Facilitation Centre issues 50 NOCs in 3 days

Federal Budget on June 7th

CPPA-G seeks adjustment in Discos’ tariffs for April

PM directs MoF to clear all DLTL claims

Israeli official denies involvement in crash: Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Turkiye agrees to enhance cooperation in multiple areas

FY23-27: Nepra clears ‘PAP’ submitted by Discos

July-April: mobile phones worth $1.462bn imported

Belgian envoy visits KCCI ‘Pakistan will have to apply for new regulation under GSP Plus’

FY2024-28: KE secures Nepra’s approval for ‘PAP’

Law minister accuses judiciary of ‘overstepping’ its mandate

Read more stories