5 countries in APAC: Systems Ltd signs agreement to licence and develop Temenos country model banks

Published 21 May, 2024

LAHORE: Systems Limited, an award-winning partner of Temenos and global technology leader, has signed an agreement to license and further develop Temenos Country Model Banks for financial institutions in five countries in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

This initiative aims to empower financial institutions in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Brunei with enhanced functionality and service capability provided by Systems Limited to meet the unique needs of their local markets.

Under this agreement, Systems Limited commits to investing in and developing regulatory and business-specific localized functionality to enhance Temenos Model Banks in these markets, by leveraging its deep expertise in the banking technology landscape and its extensive experience of deploying Temenos platforms for global banks.

“We are excited to be a part of this agreement and look forward to supporting banks in the APAC region to scale and optimize their businesses on the Temenos banking platform,” said Ammara Masood - Global Industries GM BFS- Systems Limited.

