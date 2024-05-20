May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Bishkek: KP CM says has arranged 2 ‘special flights’

Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2024 05:44am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has arranged special flights to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to safely evacuate the Pakistani students and other citizens after the incidence of violence against foreigners.

In a statement issued here to this effect on Sunday, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that the provincial government has arranged two special flights for the purpose adding that the first special flight with Pakistani citizens on board, will arrive at Peshawar airport today (Monday) and the other will arrive here tomorrow (Tuesday).

Ali Amin Gandapur has said that these flights will be free of cost, and the expenditure will be borne by the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The free air service can be availed on first come first serve basis for which the stranded Pakistani citizens can share their data on WhatsApp Nos. 0343- 3333049/ 0344-0955550.

The family members of the stranded citizens can obtain information to this effect using toll free No. 1700. The Chief Minister has further stated that it was a collective responsibility to ensure timely and safe evacuation of stranded Pakistani citizens, and the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made arrangements in this regard.

He has prayed for the safe return of each and every Pakistani citizen and added that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government stands by its citizens in this difficult hour of their lives.

Pakistani May 20, 2024 11:54am
This beyond crazy. With money strapped Pakistan, doing these actions to show your dissent from the federal government is unbelievable,.
