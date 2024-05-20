May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 19, 2024) and the forecast for Monday (May 20, 2024).

====================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                            TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad            43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       41-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi              36-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       37-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore               42-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)       43-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana              46-29 (°C) 01-00 (%)       46-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas           44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       42-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad         33-19 (ºC) 25-00 (%)       33-19 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar             39-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       39-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta               31-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       32-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi           38-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       39-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur               46-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       45-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                      07:12 pm                        (Today)
Sunrise:                     05:44 am                     (Tomorrow)
====================================================================

