2024-05-20
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 19, 2024) and the forecast for Monday (May 20, 2024).
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
Hyderabad 43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 36-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 42-28 (°C) 00-00 (%) 43-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 46-29 (°C) 01-00 (%) 46-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 33-19 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 33-19 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar 39-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 39-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 31-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 32-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 38-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 39-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
KARACHI
Sunset: 07:12 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:44 am (Tomorrow)
