By-election in NA-148 today

INP Published 19 May, 2024 03:00am

MULTAN: The election campaign for by-poll in NA-148 (Multan) has ended at midnight of Saturday as the polling is scheduled for Sunday.

The by-election in the constituency is being held as the seat was vacated by Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, the incumbent Senate of Pakistan Chairman.

With one day to go in the polling, candidates are barred from rallies, processions, and corner meetings. Tough competition is expected between PPP’s Qasim Gillani and Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) Barrister Taimoor Malik.

In the general elections held on February 8, PPP’s Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani claimed the victory with a thin margin of 293 votes. The PPP’s candidate secured 67,326 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed Barrister Taimoor Malik received 67,033 votes.

by election NA 148

