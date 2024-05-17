AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,599 Increased By 139.8 (0.55%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares retreat as banks, technology, healthcare stocks drag

Reuters Published May 17, 2024

Australian shares slipped on Friday, tracking overnight fall in Wall Street and snapping a two-day winning streak, led by losses in the financial sub-index as investors continue to re-calibrate their positions on the global rate hike trajectory.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.4% to 7,852.1 by 0049 GMT.

The benchmark, however, was on track to record its fourth consecutive week of gains. It ended 1.7% higher on Thursday.

Rate-sensitive financials sub-index slipped by 0.5% with shares of the “Big Four” banks falling between 0.6% and 0.9%.

However, the sub-index was on track to record its fourth consecutive week of gains with a 0.7% rise in the week.

Energy stocks slumped 0.4% with sector heavyweights Woodside and Santos shedding 0.3% and 0.4% respectively.

Technology stocks tracked their overseas peers lower, by losing 1%.

Shares of Xero and ASX-listed Block slipped by 2.1% and 0.6%, respectively.

Healthcare stocks were down 1.1%, with Ramsay Health Care and biotech giant CSL each recording a fall of 1.1%.

Among other sectors gold stocks slipped by 0.8%, on lower bullion prices, while local real-estate stocks shed 1.0%.

Australian shares lifted by financials, easing Middle East conflict fears

However, heavyweight mining stocks gained 0.7% with mining behemoths BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue advancing between 0.8% and 1.2%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 index fell by 0.4% to 11,677.91.

The benchmark was on track to record its second straight week of losses.

Investors now await the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s monetary policy decision due next week.

A Reuters poll showed that the central bank would leave its key interest rate unchanged and be at a hold at least until the end of September.

Australian shares Reserve Bank of New Zealand's

Comments

200 characters

Australia shares retreat as banks, technology, healthcare stocks drag

PIA privatisation: Fly Jinnah, Air Blue among 8 entities that submit Statement of Qualifications

Rupee registers some gain against US dollar

WHO says no medical supplies received in Gaza for 10 days

Punjab govt revises school timings for public, private schools amid heatwave

Chinese firm keen to invest in Pakistan’s mineral sector, says Islamabad

Highest since Sept 2018: Pakistan’s REER index increases further to 104.51 in April 2024

Another day, another record: KSE-100 closes above 75,000 as buying spree continues

SC issues notices to Faisal Vawda, Mustafa Kamal

OGDC sees significant boost in oil production at KPK well

SBP gives go-ahead for due diligence of Bank Alfalah Bangladesh to Bank Asia

Read more stories