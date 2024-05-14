Delay in justice not to be tolerated: LHC CJ

LAHORE: The Chief Justice of the Lahore High court (LHC) observed that delay or impediment in the administration of justice will not be tolerated and asked the judges of the lower judiciary to conduct court proceedings under established legal procedures.

The Chief Justice said this in a circular issued by the Registrar LHC to district and sessions judges of the province on Monday.

He asserted that the timely delivery of justice to the people is the first and foremost responsibility of the judiciary and asked the judges to prioritise their judicial responsibilities and ensure that justice is delivered without any delay or obstruction.

The judges are strictly bound by the principles of law and justice and are not subject to any external pressure or influence, he added.

He emphasising the importance of discharging judicial duties and upholding the principles of law said, "Our duty to serve justice to the public and any hindrance in this regard is unacceptable."

The circular also addressed the issue of strikes by bar members and said the strikes by bar members had been rejected by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the judges of the province are instructed to execute their legal and judicial duties, free from any external influence or coercion.

