AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,674 Increased By 40.1 (0.53%)
BR30 25,457 Increased By 285.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses rise; Egypt drops

Reuters Published 12 May, 2024 07:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday, amid rising oil prices, while the Saudi index slid after some weak corporate earnings.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, rose on Friday on stronger Chinese economic data and the ongoing Middle East conflict, with Brent settling at $84.24 a barrel.

The Qatari benchmark index was up 0.1%, supported by a gain of 0.7% in Industries Qatar and a 0.8% rise in Qatar Islamic Bank.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index slipped for a second straight session and ended 0.6% lower, weighed down by losses in almost all sectors.

Major Gulf markets muted as Mideast conflict rages

ACWA slid 4.7%, after the private utility firm reported on Thursday a 54% decrease in its first quarter net profit sequentially. However, its quarterly profit inched up 9.8% year on year.

Among other fallers, Mobile Telecommunication Company Saudi Arabia known as Zain KSA, fell 1.5% after it posted a 94.1% decline in its quarterly net profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 3.3%, with most of its constituents posting losses, led by real estate, materials and healthcare stocks.

Talaat Mostafa Group slipped 6.3% and Abu Qir Fertilizers lost 5.2%. However, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt gained 2.4% after it reported 110% surge in its quarterly net profit.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.6% to 12,217

KUWAIT rose 1.7% to 7,846

QATAR added 0.1% to 9,644

EGYPT dropped 3.3% to 25,156

BAHRAIN lost 0.4% to 2,024

OMAN gained 0.2% to 4,779

Gulf stocks

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf bourses rise; Egypt drops

There will be no new fuel subsidy or cross-subsidy schemes: Govt makes firm pledge to IMF

PM forms body to address issues hindering implementation of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

ECC approves Rs4.86bn TSG for PAEC

Supplies by importers: Reduced rate of 1-4pc for purpose of tax withholding likely

MBS’s visit put off for ‘time being’

Toshakhana case: Presidential immunity granted to Zardari

Israel strikes Gaza after fresh Rafah evacuation order

Pakistan hockey team returns with silver at Azlan Shah Cup

AGP tells SC: Steps will be taken to make FBR policy board functional

Gaza agency says two doctors killed in Israeli air strike on central Gaza

Read more stories