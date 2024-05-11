Three major generals promoted

ISLAMABAD: Three major generals of the Pakistan military have been promoted to the highest ranks of lieutenant generals.

Those who got the promotions include Maj Gen Umer Bukhari, HI(M), Maj Gen Inayat Ullah, HI(M), and Maj Gen Ahmed Shareef, HI(M).

Informed sources said on Friday that Maj Gen Bukhari will command the 11 Corps and Maj Gen Inayat posted as Chief of Logistic Staff (CLS) and Maj Gen Sharif to continue as Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

