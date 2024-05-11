AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,674 Increased By 40.1 (0.53%)
BR30 25,457 Increased By 285.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-11

Islamabad prison: Naqvi orders completing first phase in 8 months

Recorder Report Published May 11, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday issued directives to complete the construction of the first phase of the Islamabad prison within six months.

Naqvi issued these orders during a visit to the under-construction jail in Sector H-11 of the federal capital.

He also instructed the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to regularly review progress on the construction activities.

“Delaying the project for 13 years reflects incompetence,” he said, adding that the construction of the jail should be completed within the timeline by working round the clock on this project.

Naqvi said that the process of appointment of necessary staff should be started immediately.

The provision of resources for the completion of the project within the timeline will also be ensured, he said. The capital city jail will have the capacity to keep 2,000 prisoners.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Islamabad interior minister Construction IGP Islamabad Mohsin Naqvi Islamabad prison

Comments

200 characters

Islamabad prison: Naqvi orders completing first phase in 8 months

‘Cost-side reforms’: IMF says Pakistan needs to revisit terms of power purchase agreements

IMF welcomes SBP's decision to keep key policy rate unchanged

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final: Japan prevail over Pakistan on penalties

US says Israel's use of weapons may have violated international law

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

UAE hits out at Netanyahu for saying Gulf state could help run Gaza

Israel army says about 300,000 Gazans have ‘evacuated’ east Rafah

Hamas releases video of Israeli-British hostage held in Gaza

IMF delineates steps to curb gas circular debt

IMF for taking agreed contingency revenue measures

Read more stories