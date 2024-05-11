Islamabad prison: Naqvi orders completing first phase in 8 months

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday issued directives to complete the construction of the first phase of the Islamabad prison within six months.

Naqvi issued these orders during a visit to the under-construction jail in Sector H-11 of the federal capital.

He also instructed the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to regularly review progress on the construction activities.

“Delaying the project for 13 years reflects incompetence,” he said, adding that the construction of the jail should be completed within the timeline by working round the clock on this project.

Naqvi said that the process of appointment of necessary staff should be started immediately.

The provision of resources for the completion of the project within the timeline will also be ensured, he said. The capital city jail will have the capacity to keep 2,000 prisoners.

