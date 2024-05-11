AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-11

Minister inaugurates emergency dept at NICVD

Recorder Report Published May 11, 2024

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on Friday inaugurated the new Emergency department as well as newly installed Sola 1.5 T Cardiovascular MRI at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

The new Emergency department has been renovated with the financial assistance from local pharmaceutical firm Pharmevo, who provided over 20 million rupees for the renovation, installation of new equipment, beds and other necessities to facilitate patients brought to NICVD due to cardiac emergencies, NICVD officials said.

Praising the donors, Dr Azra Pechuho said Pharmevo has helped in renovation of the Emergency department at the NCVD while another company has offered its services for the renovation of Out-Patient Department (OPD) which is a welcoming sign.

She said Sindh government was trying to provide quality treatment facilities free of charge to people of Sindh as well as from other provinces.

â€œThe launch of these facilities represents a major stride in our efforts to enhance healthcare services in the region,â€ said Dr Pechuho.

â€œNICVD's expansion and progress are vital to ensuring that patients receive the best possible care. I applaud the NICVD team for their dedication to excellence.â€

On the occasion, she said the Chest Pain Unit (CPU) initiative taken by the NICVD was now being applauded all over the world and many other countries were trying to replicate this model in their crowded cities to save lives.

The Executive Director of NICVD Prof Tahir Saghir highlighted NICVDâ€™s remarkable progress and advancements in the field of cardiovascular diseases and its expansion throughout the Sindh province.

â€œThe introduction of the Sola 1.5 T Cardiovascular MRI and the newly renovated Emergency department marks a significant step forward in NICVD's ongoing mission to provide state-of-the-art cardiovascular care to the people of Sindh and beyond. These improvements reflect our commitment to excellence and our dedication to serving the community with the highest quality of medical care.â€

Later the minister awarded a momento to the Managing Director Pharmevo Haroon Qasim for their contribution in improving health facilities and also urged for similar contributions to other health facilities, especially in the rural Sindh.

NICVD Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho Emergency department

