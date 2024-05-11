Bushra Bibi shifted to Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD: The Adiala jail authorities have kept Bushra Bibi, the wife of ex-prime minister Imran Khan, in the women’s barracks as her counsels are yet to apply for a “Better Class”– A or B – in jail.

The official sources said that as per the orders by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), she has been shifted from Bani Gala, which had been declared sub-jail, to women’s barracks at Adiala jail but for a “Better Class” – A or B – she needs to submit an application to the Inspector General Prisons, Punjab.

Sources further told Business Recorder that if IGP turns down her application, she can challenge it in the court, and if the court gives a verdict in her favour she will be provided A or B-class.

According to the jail manual, A-class contains all prisoners who are casual prisoners of good character, by social status, education, and habit of life have been accustomed to a superior mode of living, and have not been convicted of offence involving elements of cruelty.

Class-B consists of prisoners who by social status, education or habit of life have been accustomed to a superior mode of living.

Class-C consists of prisoners who are not classified as A and B.

The room of class A and B prisoners are usually equipped with one cot, one chair, one teapot, one lantern if there is no electric light/brief shelf, and necessary washing and sanitary appliances.

Association barracks are provided: one cot per prisoner, one large table with benches, shelves,

sufficient lamps to

enable reading at the table, necessary night sanitary appliances, latrines and bath rooms in the enclosure.

The expenses of facilities to prisoners under A or B class such as TV, air-conditioner, fridge, and newspapers are usually paid by prisoners with the permission of jail department.

Afzal Shigri, former IG prisons said that for A and B classes, the classifying authority will be the home department and courts may classify prisoners into A and B - class.

To a question, he said that Bushra Bibi can avail a better class as she is the wife of a former prime minister, and so enjoyed a higher social status.

When contacted, Naeem Haider Panjutha, a member of PTI legal team, claimed that she has been kept in C-class however, he did not share any further detail.

In 2019 when Imran Khan was prime minister, the rest house at the Sihala Police Training College was declared a sub-jail but Maryam Nawaz refused to go there and instead opted to stay in Adiala Jail at the women’s barracks but was allowed B-class facilities later owing to her social status.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024